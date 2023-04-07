Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.25

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 5797190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.38 ($0.04).

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £102.96 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

