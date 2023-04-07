Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.30. 162,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 364,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Riskified Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

About Riskified

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Riskified by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

