Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,264,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,454,982 shares.The stock last traded at $54.69 and had previously closed at $55.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

