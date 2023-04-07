Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,069,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,736,114 shares.The stock last traded at $35.01 and had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Saturday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

