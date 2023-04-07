First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 238,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 145,926 shares.The stock last traded at $98.51 and had previously closed at $99.81.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
