First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 213,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 37,684 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $92.64.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.52. The company has a market cap of $936.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Growth index. The fund selects and weights growth stocks using a proprietary methodology. FTC was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

