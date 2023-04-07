First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 213,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 37,684 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $92.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
