First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 213,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 37,684 shares.The stock last traded at $92.18 and had previously closed at $92.64.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.54.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.