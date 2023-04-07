Future (LON:FUTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,043.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,043 ($12.95) and last traded at GBX 1,073.52 ($13.33), with a volume of 544422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($13.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,780 ($22.11) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($31.17) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.79).

Future Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,319.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.03. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Future Increases Dividend

About Future

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

