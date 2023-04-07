2,150 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

