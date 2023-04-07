FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

Humana stock opened at $519.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

