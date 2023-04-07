1,047 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.95. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

