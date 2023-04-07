Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 264,066 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.3 %

RYAN stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

