Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Boosted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.18. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

