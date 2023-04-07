Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

LMT stock opened at $490.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.