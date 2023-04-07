Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after buying an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after buying an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

