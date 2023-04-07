Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.