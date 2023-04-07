Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

DUK opened at $99.74 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.