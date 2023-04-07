Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $265.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

