SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 78,503 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

