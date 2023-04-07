Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE PPG opened at $138.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $140.22.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.