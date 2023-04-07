LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

