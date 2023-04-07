Inspire Investing LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $21.44 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

