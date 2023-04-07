Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.71 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

