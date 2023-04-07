Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Williams Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,118,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

