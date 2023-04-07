Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $89,000 Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of THS opened at $51.74 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on THS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

Further Reading

