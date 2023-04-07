General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

