Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after purchasing an additional 901,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

CLX opened at $157.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

