ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 60,481 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65.

On Thursday, January 12th, George Chamoun sold 66,828 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $606,798.24.

On Tuesday, January 10th, George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

