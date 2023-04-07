Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 996 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $159.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

