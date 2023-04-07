Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

