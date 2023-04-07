Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $174,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

