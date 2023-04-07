Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Celanese by 995.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 283,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Celanese by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

