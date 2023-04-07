Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

