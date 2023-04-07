Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 33,007 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,007 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

