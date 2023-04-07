Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 534.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $235.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $242.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

