Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 33,255 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

