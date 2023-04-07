Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 124,207 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

