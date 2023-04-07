Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.50 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Northern Trust stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $116.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

