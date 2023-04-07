Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 78,052 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,052 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of AES worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 1,630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 558,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 526,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses.

Further Reading

