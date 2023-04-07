Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 34,528 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,528 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.27 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

