Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 87,145 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1,967.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,574 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after buying an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after buying an additional 238,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.66.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

