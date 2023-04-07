Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

