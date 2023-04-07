The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.