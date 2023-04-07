Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

