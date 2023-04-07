Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after buying an additional 124,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

