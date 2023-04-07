Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

