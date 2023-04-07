Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

NYSE:PH opened at $312.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.