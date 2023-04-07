Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

