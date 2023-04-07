Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $240,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 470 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Trading Down 0.3 %

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $112.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $130.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

Further Reading

