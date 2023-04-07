Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $402,287,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Shares of META stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $225.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.